DavidPaul Doyle’s Two Meditation Books Remain in Top 50 of Its Amazon Category for 10+ Years

Two meditation-related books by leading author DavidPaul Doyle have maintained their rankings within the top fifty free spiritual self-help books on Amazon for more than a decade now—and all by word of mouth.

The two books are The Voice for Love: Accessing Your Inner Voice to Fulfill Your Life’s Purpose and 5-Steps to Hearing God’s Voice: For Those on the Leading Edge of Consciousness (Author’s Edition).

According to DavidPaul Doyle, both top-50 books were written to help people hear their inner voice through mediation. The Voice for Love: Accessing Your Inner Voice to Fulfill Your Life’s Purpose was published in October 2010.

Doyle then published 5-Steps to Hearing God’s Voice: For Those on the Leading Edge of Consciousness (Author’s Edition) in October 2011.



The Voice for Love: Accessing Your Inner Voice to Fulfill Your Life’s Purpose teaches the reader how to tap into the source of spiritual guidance and loving wisdom that resides within them.

In the book, readers can discover the steps needed to unlock this presence within them in the form of a clear and distinct inner voice. In this way, people can uncover and develop their most significant potential.

According to Doyle, they can also experience true peace and healing, receive the answers they have been looking for all their lives, and discover their unique purposes in today’s world.



5-Steps to Hearing God’s Voice: For Those on the Leading Edge of Consciousness (Author’s Edition) furthermore explores the deep calling within each person to experience nothing but the truth, peace, and love in their life.

According to Doyle, all individuals desire to share their “Oneness” with everything and everyone and make life-changing, effective, and high-level contributions to their world.

For this reason, DavidPaul Doyle outlines in the book how people can discover their life purposes and how to fulfill these purposes by receiving specific and clear divine guidance. His readers will find a consistent and quick method for quieting their minds and connecting with the Divine Consciousness that is within them.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with DavidPaul Doyle. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.