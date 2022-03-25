Only one new home remains at Nobility Crest in Ocean Township

This is the final opportunity to join the reinvigorated 55+ community in Monmouth County.

Pictured: The Cromwell floorplan.

OCEAN, N.J. – March 23, 2022 – PRLog — Summer at the Jersey Shore? Say no more! If you recently sold your home and are looking to live near the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore, then look no further than Nobility Crest in Ocean Township! The reinvigorated 55+ community in Monmouth County has one new home left – now available for a quick delivery with an April move-in.

Located in Building 6, the Cromwell 1 (Unit 6208) features a manageable 1,188 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and two baths. Perfect for entertaining, the floorplan highlights a great family room that leads into an open dining room that flows seamlessly into the kitchen. In addition, a secure, lighted parking garage with your own dedicated space along with an additional, deeded storage space for your seasonal items add “convenience” to this the lengthy list of Nobility Crest features.

With stainless steel appliances, the added electric package (cable outlet and recessed lights), designer-selected tile plank flooring in the main living area, and ceramic tile in baths, this finely appointed home can be yours for $509,990.

“With only 1 new home left in this community of 198 homes, there’s no time to waste to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to start living at the Jersey Shore this summer,” said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. “With the benefits of modern, energy-efficient new construction, luxury finishes, and functional, accommodating home designs, it’s easy to see why Nobility Crest is nearly sold out.”

The community offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center including a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, and billiard and card rooms. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest’s pool and amenity area, residents spend their summers taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas and more. A new dog park is also located onsite for your furry friends.

Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away.

Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you’ll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.

Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter “0827” on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. Due to the very limited inventory, the Sales Center is now open Friday through Tuesday from 10am to 5pm by appointment only. To learn more or to schedule a private or in-person appointment, visit http://nobilitycrest55.com, email nobilitycrestinfo@ renaprop.com or call 732-361-4982.

About Renaissance Properties

Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com.

About Blue Star Group

With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island’s foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star’s standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.