The Wall Street Project 25 Years Later: Many Successes But Our Work Continues

Celebrating Living Legends, 25 Years of Success, and Ushering in The Next School of Hip Hop The Hip Hop Union Announces Two Marquee Events

NEW YORK – March 21, 2022 – PRLog — The Hip Hop Union, a collective body of organizations working together to secure rights, benefits, policy, and respect for the Hip Hop community, announces three exclusive events celebrating the legacy of Hip Hop while ushering in a new era. In celebration of the milestone 25th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit, the Hip Hop Union celebrates fourteen years of partnership with the Wall Street Project on Monday, March 21, 2022. The two HHU signature events highlight the following:

NYSE CLOSING BELL CEREMONY

25 of New York’s Living Legends will join the iconic Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. and members of the Hip Hop Union ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The bell ceremony begins at 3:00pm EST.

AWARDS CEREMONY

Presented by The Hip Hop Union and the Rainbow Push Wall Street Project, The Living Legends Awards Ceremony honors New York Legends for their tremendous accomplishments, impact, and influence across the industry. With music by DJ Mell Star, the occasion takes place at Bice Cucina SOHO from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Recipients include Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, Dapper Dan, Kid Capri, Rakim, Kool DJ Red Alert, Coke La Rock, Kool Rock Ski (Fat Boys) Havoc, Mobb Deep, Dard Coaxum, Bev Smith, April Walker, Al. B. Sure, Khalil (Force MD’s) Paul Anthony (Full Force), CIA the Diva (Daughter of the Late Kangol Kid), Pete Rock, Comedian Rodney Red Grant, Mickey Benson (The Art of Rap Tour, Ice T) and AB Butler, Back in the Game Entertainment. This presentation represents the Hip Hop community’s collective commitment to level the playing field.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES: Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., John Catsimatidis, Chad Lopez, WABC, Peter Guimaraes, Co-Owner – Bice Cucina, and Cynthia Debarlo, Chairwoman Rainbow Push Wall Street Project.

HOSTED BY Dr. Ben Chavis, NNPA and Jineea Butler, Hip Hop Union.

HOST COMMITTEE: CL, Digiwaxx Media, David McKenzie, ICON Nation, Rob Schwartz, Who?Mag, Ashton Burrell Hometown Heroes, Alize Jones, Courtside Consulting, John Blassingame, New Day Associates, Mocca, Mocca Styles PR, Yesenia Reinoso, Y Communicate, Thomas Watkins, Daily Challenge.

FOOD BY: Chef Lamar Todd with his Signature Spread Scampi Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac Shooters, Charred Octopus, Mango Crab Salsa, Henny Wings Side Cart, Thai Shrimp Mini Kabobs, Lollipop Lamp Chops.

SPONSORS: Plush Vodka, Bice Cucina, and WABC Radio. Harlem Champagne, John Blassingame and the New Day Associates International Models.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Wall Street Project Economic Summit for the past 15 years, The Hip Hop Union has flourished and changed American Culture under Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.’s leadership. We celebrate all who stood on this platform with us to make a statement to the world that even in that Politics, Education, Sports, Fashion, Media, Entrepreneurship and Entertainment that Hip Hop deserves and has now cemented a seat at the table. Ringing the bell in solidarity with Reverend Jackson, signifies our growth and commitment to continue the fight and continue leveling the playing field. Tonight, we celebrate the Living Legends while simultaneously saluting our fallen soldiers as we usher in the Next School of Hip Hop,” stated Hip Hop Union President Jineea Butler.

ABOUT THE HIP HOP UNION

A collective body (https://sshiphop.wordpress.com/ about-us/) of 22 organizations collaborate and act together to secure rights, benefits, and respect for the Hip Hop community. Since its inception on September 19, 2009, the Hip Hop Union cemented its mark in developing hundreds of new initiatives and public policy across financial, entrepreneurial, entertainment, cultural, and political spectrums.