Help for Missing People in Ukraine

With so many refugees fleeing the country, millions are quickly losing contact with loved ones.

By: Missing Persons Center Media Dept.

LOS ANGELES – March 21, 2022 – PRLog — With the tragic events unfolding daily and getting worse in Ukraine, the Missing Persons Center in Los Angeles is now accepting missing person reports from friends and family who may be unreachable in Ukraine said it’s President, Law Olmstead today.

“In conflicts around the world there are always people who lose contact with their family and friends. Since many people have fled to other countries, they also have left behind relatives in Ukraine who stayed behind to fight. This has already caused many people to lose total contact via phone and email. We are the first registry to intake the profile information of anyone that cannot be reached since the war started, said Olmstead”.

The Missing Persons Center is a non-profit organization that specializes in profiling missing people worldwide and helps locate them by providing media exposure, investigative support, and advocacy to inform the families of the missing how to interact with the media and law enforcement to be sure all that can be done is being done.

As of today, there are more than three-million people who have fled Ukraine, mostly women, the elderly and children. By fleeing the country those refugees are safe and being provided much needed humanitarian aid by multiple government, non government agencies and volunteers. With that being said, there still are many people who might not ever be accounted for, this is why registering someone you lost contact with could be useful.

“Our system is very useful and we will continue to publish the profiles of all unaccounted for victims of this war. Our goal is to provide a platform where people can stay in touch and also let our site’s visitors from around the world know who is trying to connect with who. The profiles are viewable by the public and it’s possible for anyone to reach out to the person reporting the missing person directly from the website”, Olmstead said.

Olmstead also cautions anyone who uses any online platform to be careful about information anyone not from the Missing Persons Center tries to contact you with indicating they know where your missing loved one is and if you send a gift or money they will share the information with you. “We have seen this type of thing since the early days of reporting missing people so it’s nothing new to us, but when you’re the family member of someone who is missing and you haven’t heard any other solid tips or the agencies tasked with finding them no longer take your calls or clearly aren’t doing anything, it is very easy to fall prey to those with ill intentions”. Olmstead warned.

To take advantage of the Missing Persons Profiling (https://missingpersonscenter.org/ ) system and profile someone you lost contact with be sure to register for an account at their website and if you have questions, contact them via the information below.

Missing Persons Center – Los Angeles – 844-451-7700 – press@missingpersonscenter.org