The Voice Singer Michelle Ray To Perform At Gift Of Life Marrow Registry Los Angeles Gala



Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a national registry for volunteer donors of peripheral blood stem cells and bone marrow, used to cure patients worldwide who are battling blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, as well as diseases such as inherited immune disorders and sickle cell.





In addition to performing at Gift of Life Marrow Registrys upcoming event, Ray has volunteered for the organization.





Im so honored and excited to be performing at the Gift of Life Marrow Registry Gala which supports patients with blood cancer finding bone marrow and blood stem cell donors, said Ray. Ive been performing/working with organizations my entire life, and I find events like these to be very important and special. I also really enjoyed volunteering for The Gift of Life at one of their recruitment events helping to get new volunteer donors swabbed to find matches for patients!





The One Huge Night Los Angeles Gala will also feature the introduction of a stem cell transplant recipient to the Gift of Life Marrow Registry donor who saved their life. Donors and recipients may not meet for the first year after transplant, so it will be an emotional and heartwarming moment.





To purchase tickets for the gala, visit www.onehugenight.org.





About Gift of Life Marrow Registry



Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. Established in 1991, Gift of Life Marrow Registry is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell, inherited immune disorders, and other blood-related diseases. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.





About Michelle Ray



Michelle Ray (aka Michelle Raitzin) is a soulful pop singer-songwriter in Los Angeles who landed a spot on NBCs The Voice Team Blake Season Four after attending Berklee College of Music. Michelles voice / songs can be heard on national commercials for Maybelline, Mastercard, JCPenney, Kimpton Hotels, Barbie Diaries, Nickelodeon, and LOL Dolls, among others. Her voice can also be heard in Major Feature Film / Television show placements such as Garry Marshalls Mothers Day, Amazon Primes The Expanse, and Bravos VanderPump Rules. To learn more about Michelle Ray visit www.michelleraymusic.com.

###