Chris Kelly Joins DPP as Senior Economic Researcher



Prior to his tenure with the University of Delaware, he served as a legislative fellow with the Delaware General Assembly. In that role, he conducted in-depth, non-partisan research to inform decision-making and development of legislation for the State of Delaware.





Kelly will be headquartered in his city of residence  Dover, Delaware  with frequent travel throughout the state, including DPPs headquarters at The Mill in Wilmington. As DPPs senior economic researcher, Kelly heads the public/private partnerships research and business intelligence functions to ensure that the DPP team and its statewide partners have the market and industry information they need about key economic issues to promote prosperity and economic well-being for all Delawareans. He also provides companies considering locating or expanding in Delaware and the site consultants assisting those companies with data and information about the states workforce, industry trends, sites and properties, business environment and incentives.





DPP leads Delawares economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees, highlighting Delaware as a great place to work, live and play through its LiveLoveDelaware.com website. In partnership with economic development partners throughout the state, the DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.





Kelly holds a Master of Public Administration degree from University of Delaware. In his free time, he enjoys visiting restaurants and parks throughout Delaware with his family.

