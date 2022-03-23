Act now to be part of Somerville’s newest luxury rental community.

Somerville Parc approaches full occupancy.

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – March 22, 2022 – PRLog — Time is running out! Somerville Parc, a luxuriously appointed resort-style community in Somerville, has announced that it has reached full occupancy in its West Building located at 200 Parcview Place and 60 percent occupancy in its East building located at 100 Parcview Place. One- and two-bedroom residences are still available from $2,200 to $2,900 per month. To learn more, contact the Leasing Department for a private tour.

“This is an exciting time as residents experience living in Somerville’s newest residential hot spot,” said Ed Stulak, Leasing Manager of Somerville Parc. “Those interested should act now before our second and final building is fully leased.”

Managed by Webster Avenue Management, Somerville Parc features rental residences with onsite lifestyle conveniences and amenities such as a fitness studio with state-of-the- art equipment, game rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and charging stations in common areas, EV charging stations, 24/7 virtual doorman and package service, Starbucks Coffee Stations, bicycle racks, storage rooms and free onsite parking. The pet-friendly community allows people and pets to run, romp, play and simply be part of the family. “Our new indoor Barc Parc dog park is now open,” said Stulak. “We also have an outdoor children’s playground coming soon.”

For those who find themselves working at home, Somerville Parc offers a convenient “work-at-home” lobby retreat that is complete with glass walls. “Residents can also relax in the community lounge, which features a bar area for parties and gatherings, and oversized flat screen televisions,” said Stulak.

Floor plans feature up to 1,200 sq. ft. of living space, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, nine-foot ceilings, wide planked wood flooring, free parking and free amenities. Select floor plans also offer a den and most feature a balcony. “As you enter each residence, designer touches are evident throughout,” said Stulak. “Every home offers a full-size washer and dryer, as well as an open concept design with living, dining and kitchen arrangements that maximize livability and comfort.”

Kitchens highlight stainless steel appliances, gray wood lower cabinets, white matte lacquer upper cabinets, quartz countertops, dramatic gray elongated tile backsplash, and center islands that offer residents a modern look. The warm and inviting lobby areas lead residents to common spaces that are well appointed and professionally designed. Each floor boasts lounge areas, specialty lighting and quiet seating spaces. The community also has views of the adjacent Torpey Athletic Complex in Bridgewater.

Nestled in beautiful Somerville, the community is across the street from a park (coming soon) and less than one mile from Main Street, which is a popular destination for shopping and dining. Somerville, the county seat of Somerset County, is located at the center of New Jersey’s transportation network and has been called “Downtown Somerset County”. Division Street is only open to pedestrian traffic and is the center for a vibrant experience of shopping and dining. The community and downtown area offer an array of restaurants like Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, as well as local shops and coffee houses. Additional shopping opportunities are available at nearby Bridgewater Commons Mall, Somerville Shopping Center and Somerville Circle Shopping Center. RWJ University Hospital Somerset is less than a half-mile from Somerville Parc. In recent years, the New York Times even declared the borough “A Walkable Suburban Alternative” .

The community offers easy commutability via NJ Transit® buses and the NJ Transit® Somerville Station is just 1.2 miles away. Routes 28, 202 and 206, and National Route 22 form the northern boundary of the Borough, while Interstate 287 parallels Route 22. Interstate 78 is also less than two miles away.

Somerville Parc, located at 200 Parcview Place in Somerville (GPS: 49 James Street), is taking lease applications with rent starting at $2,200 per month. Incentives are available. For additional details or leasing information, please call 908-203-1008 or visit www.somervilleparc.com.

