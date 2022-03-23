CrowdUltra’s Podcast App Named Top Five Best Podcast Company



The Quill Podcast Awards recognizes top companies and podcasters every year for their innovation, impact, and outstanding work. The award nomination was determined by thousands of podcasters, podcast fans, podcast producers, and others in the industry voting over a months time.





CrowdUltra stood out being the only social platform made for the podcasting world, focused on community, engagement, and enhancing any podcast. The platform is transforming podcasting by giving podcasters the ability to create engaging experiences surrounding their podcast, enhance audience interaction, provide robust information, effectively spread awareness, and easily connect with their community.





Riley Moore, CEO of CrowdUltra, elaborated on their award nomination:



CrowdUltra broke through because of the way our platform benefits and has transformed the entire podcasting community. Our platform was inspired by and made for podcasters, developed for and by podcast fans like ourselves. This nomination being determined by votes shows how many podcasters and their audience members have experienced the benefits we offer that ultimately led to a strengthened connection surrounding any podcast. We are grateful to have been nominated for one of the most prominent awards in the podcasting industry, and feel this validates the transformative impact we have on podcasting. With this being the mission of our platform, we know we are going down the right path. We look forward to continuing to serve and assist in innovating within the podcasting industry.





About CrowdUltra



CrowdUltra is a social platform for community, engagement, and enhancing any occasion. They are part social platform, part all-in-one event and audience interaction app, and part ticketing/VIP membership platform.





CrowdUltra is brought to you by RM4Tech. RM4Techs mission is to affordably innovate and revolutionize peoples lives through software while retaining their roots of a family-owned and family-operated business.





Learn more at https://www.CrowdUltra.com/podcastevents.php

###