SINOYQX Launched 20KG Packaging AdBlue for International Markets



The new 20KG packaging AdBlue, made by SINOPEC in Chengdu, Sichuan, is made up of 67.5% deionized water and 32.5% high-purity urea and is a very pure NOx-reduction agent for Diesel engines equipped with SCR catalysts in vehicles, which is called AdBlue in Europe, or DEF diesel exhaust fluid in America.





The new version of 20KG of AdBlue with 4 types, is based on Heavy-duty diesel vehicles implement the National VI Standard in China, which was enforced on July, 2021.





The new version of 20KG of AdBlue, made by MeiFeng Chemical with independent technology and parents and AdBlue exporting quota, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SINOPEC in Chengdu, Sichuan, is made from uses natural gas.





SINOYQX AdBlue or DEF, made by SINOPEC, meets the requirements of the ISO 22241 standard (GB29518-2013 in China) and is certified with German Automobile Manufacturers Association AdBlue, International Automobile Industry ISO/TS16949, American Petroleum Institute DEF, China Internal Combustion Engine Association CGT.





SINOYQX AdBlue or DEF, made by SINOPEC, is exporting to UK, Israel, Japan, Austrian, South Korea, and provides services with famous commercial vehicles, petrochemicals, logistics companies in the world.





