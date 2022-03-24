Long Beach, NY Author David E. Feldman Releases A Gathering Storm, Book 2 in his Dora Ellison Mystery Series

“David E. Feldman writes a fine mystery that revolves as much around family relationships and personal and professional clashes as it does around a murder puzzle that challenges Dora on many different levels … Developing all these threads in one mystery involves a dance between subplots and character-building—one that Feldman deftly performs as he leads readers to question not only Dora’s modus operandi, but the victim’s relationships and choices … Murder mystery readers interested in a full-flavored story that embraces not just a whodunit but the evolving trends of Dora’s life will find A Gathering Storm both a worthy compliment to its predecessor and an excellent stand-alone read … Readers will be immersed both in her personal revelations and trials and the professional conundrums she faces in pursuing the truth against all odds. … Dora’s pursuit of her life purpose and passion is a draw that will attract beyond the usual genre audience.”

—Diane Donovan, Midwest Book Review & California Booklist

A family gathering leads to tragedy, as Jesse Burrell vanishes hours after his family’s celebration at his sister, Councilwoman Agatha Raines’s, home. Several hours later, he is found, beaten to death, in an alley known as a haven for drug abusers, leaving behind Vanessa, his devastated wife, and their two young sons, Buster and Drew.

Fresh from solving the local corruption, racketeering and “murder that wasn’t a murder” case in Not Today, Dora Ellison Mystery Book 1, Dora is struggling though the police academy. Her skills put her at the top of her class, but she is an independent spirit who marches to her own drum, which is not always appreciated by her instructors.

Together with librarian, sister sleuth and intriguing love interest Missy Winters, Dora navigates her own unofficial investigation into Jesse’s murder, despite the scrutiny of “the Goose and the Gander” police detective team. She uncovers the involvement of three criminals, each one higher up in the underworld ranks than the last.

But which, if any, is Jesse’s killer? And did Jesse commit a drug-related burglary before being killed, and if so, why? The stakes are raised when one of the three criminals is himself mysteriously murdered. Now, a kingpin and his trained assassin’s sites are trained on both Dora and Missy. Will Dora survive long enough to bring Jesse’s killers to justice?

Fans of Jack Reacher, Lisbeth Salander and Eve Dallas will love Dora Ellison, a tough yet vulnerable woman whose childhood trauma drives a smoldering rage that will not be denied.

If you like strong female heroines, amateur women sleuths or mystery romance, you’ll love this gripping, second-in-series literary, detective mystery crime thriller.

