Canada – Government of Canada Announces Additional Funding for Continued Support to the COVID-19 Agri-Worker Isolation and Recovery Centre in Windsor, Ontario

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an additional $4.8 million to the City of Windsor to operate two Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites for temporary foreign agri-workers in Windsor-Essex, due to a surge in demand in the region already this year. These workers tend to live in close accommodations and work in congregate settings, which makes it difficult to self-isolate if required.

March 18, 2022 | Ottawa, Ontario | Public Health Agency of Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of people in Canada and to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Self-isolation remains one of the most effective ways to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families, and communities at risk.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Site Program (SVISP) directly supports cities, municipalities, and health regions across Canada that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program provide an accessible location where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Access to these sites is completely voluntary and local public health officials determine eligibility and manage all aspects of the sites.

Quotes

“Protecting agri-workers, especially those who are supporting Canada’s food chain and economy, is a priority for our government. The additional funding to support the operation of these safe isolation sites in Windsor-Essex will continue to help protect temporary foreign workers and the community from the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.”

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The additional $4.8 million will allow the City of Windsor to operate approximately 400 rooms across two sites to accommodate temporary foreign agri-workers in Windsor and Essex County.

Government of Canada funding will allow the operations of the Windsor and Essex County sites to continue until June 30, 2022.

Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (SVISP), the Government of Canada has made over $181 million available over three years to municipalities and health regions and has established projects in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and the Yukon.

SVISP is one of the Government of Canada’s rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

SVISP has supported over 60 sites in 47 communities since it was established in 2020.

To date, over 17,000 people have been supported through one of the federally funded safe voluntary isolations sites across the country.

The sharing of best practices is encouraged among funded communities to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the people who access them.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

