Seven Seas Announces Original Full-Color DUNGEON CRAWLERS ACADEMY Graphic Novel Series for Middle-Grade Readers

Seven Seas Entertainment is excited to announce the new original graphic novel series Dungeon Crawlers Academy by J.P. Sullivan and Elmer Damaso. Modern-day students set out for sword-and-sorcery adventure in this full-color graphic novel series for kids and adults!





When four kids went through a mysterious portal, they discovered an endless dungeon full of treasure, monsters, and magic! They returned home as heroes. But when adults tried to enter the portal, they couldnt. Only kids were granted access. And so the Dungeon Crawlers Academy was born: a school devoted to training young adventurers to explore the dungeon and bring back its fabulous treasures.





Nathan always dreamed of being a hero. A dangerous encounter with a tiny dragon becomes his ticket into the Academy. Now, a whole new life awaits, as Nathan struggles to learn how to use magic and survive school!





This all-new release from Seven Seas is perfect for fans both young and old of dungeon-crawler video games, tabletop RPGs, magic school stories, and fantasy Middle Grade adventures. Recommended for ages 9-12 (Fountas/Pinnell Reading Level: U).





Dungeon Crawlers Academy Book 1: Into the Portal will be released for the first time worldwide in July 2022 for $13.99 USA / $17.99 CAN, available in print and on digital platforms in single large-trim editions.