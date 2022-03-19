Seven Seas Announces Original Full-Color DUNGEON CRAWLERS ACADEMY Graphic Novel Series for Middle-Grade Readers

WEBWIRE – Friday, March 18, 2022
Seven Seas Entertainment is excited to announce the new original graphic novel series Dungeon Crawlers Academy by J.P. Sullivan and Elmer Damaso. Modern-day students set out for sword-and-sorcery adventure in this full-color graphic novel series for kids and adults!
When four kids went through a mysterious portal, they discovered an endless dungeon full of treasure, monsters, and magic! They returned home as heroes. But when adults tried to enter the portal, they couldnt. Only kids were granted access. And so the Dungeon Crawlers Academy was born: a school devoted to training young adventurers to explore the dungeon and bring back its fabulous treasures.
Nathan always dreamed of being a hero. A dangerous encounter with a tiny dragon becomes his ticket into the Academy. Now, a whole new life awaits, as Nathan struggles to learn how to use magic and survive school!
This all-new release from Seven Seas is perfect for fans both young and old of dungeon-crawler video games, tabletop RPGs, magic school stories, and fantasy Middle Grade adventures. Recommended for ages 9-12 (Fountas/Pinnell Reading Level: U).
Dungeon Crawlers Academy Book 1: Into the Portal will be released for the first time worldwide in July 2022 for $13.99 USA / $17.99 CAN, available in print and on digital platforms in single large-trim editions.