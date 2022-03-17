Author Receives Multiple National Recognitions Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD

Sonja Lange Wendt, author of the Children’s book series Cultivating Compassion in Children, won the 2022 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD (IPA) Distinguished Favorite for her children’s book, Can Old Be Beautiful under the category of Children’s: Inspirational/Motivational. In addition she won the 2022 IPA Distinguished Favorite for her parenting book, Growing Compassionate Children: Grower’s Guide under the category of Parenting & Family.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

The children’s book, Can Old Be Beautiful, is an Amazon #1 Best Seller book in categories including Peer Pressure, Values, Self-Esteem & Self-Respect. It is about six-year-old Maggie as she questions her grandmother whether old things can be beautiful. The intent of this story is to see beauty from beyond societal norms to what is simply natural in life. It can lead to thoughts and discussion on positive self-esteem. The illustrations in the book are beautiful and culturally diverse. This is a warm and wonderful multigenerational book for parents, grandparents, teachers, and friends to read to young children.

The parenting book, Cultivating Compassion in Children: A Grower’s Guide, is a first place award winning parenting book that includes twelve steps of “growing” compassionate children. There are stories and topics addressing the impacts of societal issues such as the use of social media, anger, mental health, and violence to focusing on acts of kindness, inclusion and acceptance. It is an engaging, thought-provoking, creatively designed book useful for prompting discussion.

In 2022, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland participated.

Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Anchorage to Memphis; from Berkeley to Philadelphia; Calgary to Sydney; from Albuquerque to New York City; from Princeton to Santa Monica as well as others.

“We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2022 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books,” Olczak said. “It’s crystal clear that independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

For more information please visit independentpressaward.com