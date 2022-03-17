5 Indian apps that can add value & colours to your life!

The festival of love & colour is arriving and with it a lot of Indians will be pledging to take a fresh start in their lives, career or education. While the Government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative has given rise to hundreds of start-ups, listed below are a few that might help you in changing your life in the right direction.

GoSats:The Y Combinator backed GoSats is India’s first Bitcoin Rewards company that enables users to earn Bitcoin on every purchase they make. They have over 120 brands listed on their platform which includes the likes of Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, BigBasket and Myntra.

Users can accumulate the much hyped cryptocurrency while going through their normal lifestyle routine with the help of this app. Holi shopping might not be a bad time to start your GoSats journey and earn some exciting Bitcoin rewards.

QuackQuack: India’s own desi dating app QuackQuack is probably one of the 1stdating apps to step foot in the country. Today, it boasts more than 16 Million Indian users with over 70% user base from the Tier-2 & 3 cities. The platform was also crowned the most downloaded dating app on Google Play as per AppTweak’s report.

So, if you are still single and want to refresh your love life with the colours of Holi, QuackQuack is your go-to destination. The app also has a high active profile rate, so if you are searching for your soulmate, high possibilities are that you might be heard

Suraasa:Suraasa is an ed-skilling platform that enables teachers to meet skill and certification requirements by the virtue of their courses. Once qualified, the platform also helps the teachers to get selected for Domestic and International teaching jobs and the local teaching approvals for the target countries.

In an era where everything is digitized, Suraasa can act as a nice up-skilling platform for Indian teachers; especially the ones who are located in areas where up-skilling institutions are still not available.

BUSY Accounting Software: BUSY; is one of leading business accounting software in India, South Asia, Middle East Asia and Africa. The platform provides a wide range of accounting software solutions to cater to the needs of diverse industries. BUSY specializes in Inventory Management, E-invoicing and Billing.

With E-invoicing made mandatory for businesses over 20 Crore annual revenue from 1st April, it won’t be a bad time for SME/MSME business owners to start using a home-grown & reliable business accounting platform.

DoctorC: It is a tech-driven end-to-end diagnostics company that is enabling Indian users to get complex healthcare services like Radiology and other diagnostics from the comfort of their homes. At a time when healthcare services & facilities are an utmost premium to mankind, DoctorC is enabling facilities that are saving people a lot of time & money.

All these apps can add value to your lives like different colours of Holi and they all are cent-percent Indian.