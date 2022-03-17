Unilever’s Andy Hill Named Most Influential Person in Data in 2022

DataIQ has chosen Andy Hill, chief data officer at Unilever, as the most influential person in data and analytics in the 2022 edition of the DataIQ 100. In partnership with Accenture and Databricks, the DataIQ 100 is the first and only fully-curated power list of the data industry’s most influential figures.

With 2.5 billion people using Unilever products every day, Andy has spearheaded the organisation’s data-driven response to ongoing supply chain disruption while enabling future growth. Andy pins his success on “an incredibly strong team, great partners and an executive leadership team who are strong advocates of a future-fit Unilever with data at the heart of all we do.”

This year’s list demonstrates extensive diversity, equity and inclusivity, and DataIQ is delighted to recognise six female leaders within this year’s top 10. While DataIQ does not capture data on how list members identify in terms of gender or race, so is unable to profile the full list statistically, well over 20 nationalities are represented and there is also considerable neuro-diversity – a hidden dimension of DEI but one that is particularly prevalent in and important to the data industry.

Meanwhile, Major George McCrea’s inclusion within the top 10 serves as a timely reminder of the increasingly important role played by geospatial data in the military context. Fellow Royal Engineer Captain Luke Parker has been recognised within a new category celebrating the next generation of data leaders.

David Reed, knowledge and strategy director, DataIQ: “Data offers answers to so many of the world’s pressing problems – energy and food supplies, sustainability, net zero, national security. But those answers can only be formed, delivered and acted on when people step up to the task, provide inspirational leadership, engage with their stakeholders, and see projects through. Everyone in the 2022 edition of the DataIQ 100 is doing just that. They are leaders because their teams choose to follow them.”

The list identified as the top 10 individuals in data and analytics are:

Andy Hill, chief data officer, Unilever

Ming Tang, chief data and analytics officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement

Anita Fernqvist, UK chief data officer and director of operations, Zurich Insurance

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer, The Very Group

Wade Munsie, global chief data officer, GSK Consumer Healthcare

Kinnari Ladha, chief data officer, IAG Loyalty

Nirali Patel, director data, analytics and insight, Openreach

Helen Mannion, global data director, Specsavers

Ela Osterberger, director of data science, Deliver

Major George McCrea, chief of staff, Headquarters Royal Engineers (Geographic), National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence

The full 2022 DataIQ 100 list is available here: https://www.dataiq.co.uk/dataiq100-2022

Inclusion in the DataIQ 100 is a career-defining recognition of achievement at a personal and organisational level that is widely referenced by the individuals who make the cut. Adrian Gregory, CEO, DataIQ, said: “The DataIQ 100 has grown in importance every year. It has become an important reference point for the data and analytics industry, whether for developing data-driven strategies, supporting ambitious data professionals, building new expertise and know-how, and influencing major investment decisions. Today, the DataIQ 100 is inspiring data and analytics people to help build truly great data-driven businesses.”