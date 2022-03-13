Ya Author Offers Stories of Hope in the Midst of Uncertainty

Adulting is hard. Life as a teen is often even harder. That’s why award-winning young adult author, Tasha Madison, is determined to address real-world issues in her teen fiction. Although she employs humor and sarcasm to entertain her readers, Madison likes to use her literary works to navigate the various concerns adolescents may deal with, ranging from teen identity to family instability and the death of a loved one.

“The Pen Thief and the Chamber of Power” does just that by broaching the subject of bullying and its effects on the life of one particularly nerdy teen, named Arnie, well after high school. This novel continues the storyline established in the first book in the series from “The Pen Thief and the Orbit of Uncertainty.”

“Tasha Madison does it again. Her newest series, The Pen Thief, will draw you in and take you on a journey toward self-discovery, friendship, and forgiveness,” Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Kary Oberbrunner said.

In the books, Arnie learns what happens when a magical pen adopts him as its next owner. But, before he can claim his new destiny, he first has to grapple with scars from high school and find a way to conquer the pains of his past.

“I write fiction with a message of hope. My goal is to empower young adults through reading so they can own the full strength of who they are. I want to help teens realize they are not alone and that they have value,” Madison said.

To offer readers hope in the midst of uncertain times, “The Pen Thief and the Chamber of Power” is available for pre-order on Amazon for only 99 cents.

Madison has degrees in journalism, business, and law. Her other novels include “Fabric of a Generation” and “Pharaoh’s Shadow.” To learn more about her, visit TashaMadison.com. Email mediateam@tashamadison.com for interview requests, e-galleys, photos, and an author bio.