Cavallo Horse & Rider: Fitting Boots for Hoof Emergencies

When emergencies strike, Cavallo Hoof Boots can help protect horse's hooves to heal from abscesses, laminitis, or other hoof injuries. Here's how to make sure new hoof boots fit well when horses need to keep them on during extended healing times.

Size First

Start by finding correctly sized boots. Watch Cavallo's measuring videos or chat online with Cavallo staff to help make sure the horse's new emergency boots will fit. Remember that even if only one hoof is affected, using two boots to match the front or back in height will help a horse balanced and help avoid future problems.

Added Protection

When ordering horse hoof boots, order protective Pastern Wraps or Comfort Sleeves at the same time. If the boots are required for use around the clock, the heels and pasterns will be protected while the boots break-in. The Cavallo Comfort Sleeves will fit most easily if a horse has a bandage in place. The Cavallo Pastern Wraps will stay in place and guard the horse's heels and pasterns while wearing the boots. Depending on the horse's injury, add cushioning pads inside the boots to help reduce stress.

If time is available to break in the boots while the horse rests in a stall filled with shavings, he will get accustomed to the boots over time. Like breaking in any high-quality footwear, hoof boots can take a little time to shape to a horse’s hooves. Try the boots for 10 minutes on the first day. If there are no signs of irritation, increase the time worn by another 15 minutes each day.

However, when boots arrive, it may be required for the horse to wear them consistently to help with a hoof emergency. There may not be time for the usually-advised, gradual, break-in period. Cavallo boots will provide comfort immediately when following these tips. Reduce any possible friction with a new boot by using Cavallo Pastern Wraps or Comfort Sleeves. Help soften the new-boot leather with a leather conditioner or soak the boot in hot water. Loosening up the padded leather area at the back of the boots will help to lessen pressure against the horse’s heel bulbs.

If immediate comfort is required without time to break boots in, check them frequently at first for signs of friction. Look closely for red or shiny skin or any sign that hair is rubbing off. Check the back of the horse's heels and bulbs several times a day. If there are signs of discomfort, give the horse a rest from the boots before trying again. When putting the boots on again, make sure to use the Pastern Wraps or Comfort Sleeves.

Keep it Clean

Air circulation is crucial to prevent the build-up of fungal growth and bacteria. Watch for anaerobic conditions during rehab and balance between providing comfort and protection and allowing breathability. Mix 50 percent apple cider vinegar and 50 percent water, then spray the mix often into the boots and to the hoof soles.

Immediate Relief

Cavallo Hoof Boots have technically advanced shock-absorbing soles, making every step predictable for the horse (horses will stop anticipating that a step could hurt and start to move more freely). The soles absorb the concussive forces that would refer through the hoof. The result is an immediate difference in the horse’s willingness to move. Painful hoof conditions such as laminitis, navicular disease, hoof cracks, abscesses, sole bruising, and thrush stop horses in their tracks –but not when wearing Cavallo Hoof Boots. A horse’s stride appears more confident with boots on. Keeping the horse moving is essential for health as movement encourages blood circulation, hoof expansion, oxygenation, and proper overall hoof function. Cavallo Hoof Boots provide the comfort and protection required for ease of movement.

While all styles of Cavallo Boots are used successfully for rehab, the Trek stands out. The Trek upper is soft, flexible, and comfortable for the horse to wear.

Wear For All

There is a large bonus waiting when the horse turns the corner and is active again. The boots can be used to ride over any terrain at any speed. Cavallo soles and uppers are incredibly resistant to rocks, abrasion, asphalt, and creek beds. Trek boots can see a horse through pain reduction and rehabilitation to the joyous days of riding again.

Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products.