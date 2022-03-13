Award-Winning Author, Dr. Sonia Amin, Provides Effective Strategy for Healthy Thinking

Thoughts can be difficult to navigate at any age. Offering loving guidance to children as they sort through their thoughts empowers them to choose well in what they say and do.

In her debut book, Bax and His Bubbles – All About a Kid and His Thoughts, award-winning author, pharmacist, and mom, Dr. Sonia Amin uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to provide a simple method to help foster healthy thinking. Amin begins Bax and His Bubbles with a “Note to Grownups” giving them encouragement on how to use this valuable tool in their toolbox. She also includes discussion questions at the back of the book to open the line of communication and spur further conversations.

Children will love the delightful illustrations as well as the relatable storyline. Adults will feel equipped to have a simple strategy to remind their child of the next time they are holding onto negative thoughts or have difficulty letting go of lies they are believing about themselves or of others.

Dr. Sonia Amin is a wife, mom, pharmacist, and award-winning author in Central Florida. She has a passion to inspire and encourage everyone she meets. Some of her favorite things include snuggling with her kids, dark chocolate, and deep-tissue massages. For more information visit www.soniaeamin.com