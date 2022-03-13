Hong Kong – Home Affairs Department launches Home Support Supplies Delivery Service (with photos)

Home Affairs Department launches Home Support Supplies Delivery Service (with photos) *************************************************************************************



The Home Affairs Department (HAD) launched the Home Support Supplies Delivery Service on March 12 to provide home delivery service for persons pending admission to hospitals or community isolation facilities (hereinafter as “persons pending admission”) who need to stay at home, but cannot make their own arrangements for daily necessities and food.





At present, if home environment allows, persons pending admission should stay at home and make their own arrangements for basic daily necessities and food as far as possible, such as by friends and relatives or ordering online/through telephone. If they cannot make their own arrangements for daily necessities on their own, they can seek assistance by calling HAD’s hotline 1833 019. The HAD will refer these cases to the Social Welfare Department for follow-up.





In order to streamline the procedures for the delivery of basic daily necessities and food to persons pending admission, the HAD will gradually launch the Home Support Supplies Delivery Service starting from March 12, through expansion of the supplies delivery teams, by engaging district organisations, delivery service contractors, teams formed by civil servants, and volunteer teams among others, with a view to expediting the delivery of basic necessities and food to those in need.





The HAD civil service team delivered basic necessities and food to the persons pending admission in Wong Tai Sin, Yau Tsim Mong, Kowloon City and the Southern Districts on March 12. The HAD Team leader said, “The HAD started the Home Delivery Service today. It is very meaningful to participate in providing this service. We hope to be able to help more people in need.”





The HAD reminded persons pending admission should, as far as possible, make their own arrangements for basic daily necessities and food by their relatives and friends or ordering online/through telephone. The HAD will assess and provide help to the persons pending admission according to their actual needs. The HAD appeals for the full support of members of the public such that persons who have genuine needs will receive support as soon as possible.