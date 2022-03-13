Free App, ADHDOutLoud, Launched by Dr. Alice Vo Edwards of The CEO Within LLC

ADHD expert and tech entrepreneur, Dr. Alice Vo Edwards, launches ADHDOutLoud, a new, free mobile app to provide free online support for ADHD.

Dr. Alice Vo Edwards, founder of The CEO Within LLC, has just launched a free mobile app, ADHDOutLoud, now available for pre-order in the Apple app store, and releasing on April 1, 2022. The goal is to bring awareness to the plight of ADHD patients while providing free peer support and increasing social support as well as access to resources for those struggling with ADHD. As a consultant and therapist who works with organizations and individuals on performance and life strategies, Dr. Alice is particularly passionate about supporting those with neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD.

“I did my dissertation on the challenges adults with ADHD face at work because of the socioeconomic disparities that adult ADHD sufferers face over their lifetime. My masters thesis was on the need for a technology tool to help connect individuals to more coaching and support online because not everyone can afford 1:1 coaching or therapy or is ready to invest the time and money it takes to work with a coach or therapist. The data I collected during the pandemic showed me that people are struggling more than ever before with ADHD symptoms, which I believe to be related to the increase in remote working. I felt that it was vital to create a free virtual resource because so many people don’t have people in their local social circle who can give them good advice or point them to resources and there is still so much stigma around ADHD that many are uncomfortable talking to people they know well. With this app, we can start to overcome physical barriers and stigma to help those with ADHD get the help they need to better understand and work with their condition so they can live their best lives.” – Dr. Alice Vo Edwards

Because Dr. Alice is also the founder of a technology consultancy company, that is a no code mobile app developer, Alerive, Inc., she was able to work with her team of interns and business partner, Tracy Nwonyimi, to develop and launch the ADHDOutLoud app and make it free for users to download and use.

ADHDOutLoud is designed to provide free online support for ADHD, enabling users to post questions anonymously and even connect with others who have ADHD or are supporters of those with ADHD. The user-friendly app is ideal for different categories of users, including employers with staff that have ADHD, caregivers, family members with loved ones with ADHD, adults with adhd, and young adults and teens with ADHD.

The app is currently available for pre-order on the App Store and will officially go live on April 1, 2022.

For further information about ADHDOutLoud and other innovative solutions from The CEO Within Me, visit http://www.theceowithin.me/.

Media Contact

Dr. Alice Vo Edwards

702-518-9539

alice@theceowithin.me

www.theceowithin.me