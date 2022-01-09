LANG Introduces New Product Category: Paint by Number

Waukesha, WI – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 9, 2022







Waukesha, Wis. January 1, 2022  The LANG Companies, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of LANG-branded Paint by Number!







We are thrilled to be offering a paint by number product to our consumers. So many of us love the beautiful art our artists create but want the opportunity to make it their own. Our motto is We start with Great Art and this product reinforces that motto the canvas starts with great art and YOU get to make it beautiful and unique! states Kelli Melzer, Director of Marketing.







The paint by number features a stretched cotton canvas over frame that measures 20.25H x 16.25L X 1W. The canvas is printed with a beautiful art image with numbers indicating in which order and what color it should be painted. Kit also includes multiple paint pots, brushes, paint guide and hardware for hanging.







LANGs Paint by Number Kits are scheduled to be available late Spring/early Summer. For more information on new LANG products, including the 2022 LANG product catalog, please visit www.thelangcompanies.com/brands/lang.







###







About LANG



The LANG Companies, Inc. is a division of IG Design Group Americas Inc. Since 1982, the LANG Companies has been an industry leader in producing art and design-driven gift and specialty products, and sports licensed goods including calendars, drinkware, and stationery. Our diversified product portfolio is marketed under several widely recognized, company-owned brands: LANG®, Wells Street by LANG®, Artisan by LANG®, SKYZ by LANG and Turner Licensing. Each unique brand has a long-standing heritage, is differentiated in the marketplace and dominant in the most attractive segments of the market. For more information, visit www.thelangcompanies.com.