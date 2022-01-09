LANG Introduces New Product Category: Paint by Number

Waukesha, WI – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 9, 2022
Waukesha, Wis. January 1, 2022 The LANG Companies, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of LANG-branded Paint by Number!
We are thrilled to be offering a paint by number product to our consumers. So many of us love the beautiful art our artists create but want the opportunity to make it their own. Our motto is We start with Great Art and this product reinforces that motto the canvas starts with great art and YOU get to make it beautiful and unique! states Kelli Melzer, Director of Marketing.
The paint by number features a stretched cotton canvas over frame that measures 20.25H x 16.25L X 1W. The canvas is printed with a beautiful art image with numbers indicating in which order and what color it should be painted. Kit also includes multiple paint pots, brushes, paint guide and hardware for hanging.
LANGs Paint by Number Kits are scheduled to be available late Spring/early Summer. For more information on new LANG products, including the 2022 LANG product catalog, please visit www.thelangcompanies.com/brands/lang.
About LANG
The LANG Companies, Inc. is a division of IG Design Group Americas Inc. Since 1982, the LANG Companies has been an industry leader in producing art and design-driven gift and specialty products, and sports licensed goods including calendars, drinkware, and stationery. Our diversified product portfolio is marketed under several widely recognized, company-owned brands: LANG®, Wells Street by LANG®, Artisan by LANG®, SKYZ by LANG and Turner Licensing. Each unique brand has a long-standing heritage, is differentiated in the marketplace and dominant in the most attractive segments of the market. For more information, visit www.thelangcompanies.com.