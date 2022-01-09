LANG Introduces New Product Category: Countdown Calendars

Waukesha, WI – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 9, 2022







Waukesha, Wis. January 1, 2022  The LANG Companies, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of LANG-branded Countdown Calendars in three different formats!







Expanding our Calendar category into Countdown Calendars for Christmas is a natural extension of our current product categories. We are excited to bring our beautiful artwork to new formats for the holidays to create an even more exciting and memorable holiday experience for our consumers, states Kelli Melzer, Director of Marketing.







LANGs new countdown calendars all feature beautiful holiday artwork from Susan Winget. The formats include Puzzles, 3-D Tree and 12-days of Ornaments.







The first new format is the puzzle countdown calendar includes 12 countdown boxes, that once put all together form a complete puzzle. Celebrate the 12 days leading up to Christmas by piecing together a small portion of the larger puzzle each day. The pieces are safely stored within 12 small puzzles boxes that all fit inside a reusable large gift box. After the puzzle is complete, the puzzle pieces can safely return to a LANG branded cloth pouch for storage.







The next exciting new format is the 3-D tree countdown calendar includes 24 3-dimensional ornaments and a star hidden behind punch out windows to reveal the ornaments on the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Each day an ornament and a star at the end can be revealed and hung on the tree in celebration of the upcoming holiday! The ornaments can safely be stored within a reusable large gift box at the end of the season.







The last new format to add joy to your holiday season is the ornament countdown calendar. Included are 12 days of ornaments all packaged in a reusable gift box. These beautiful ornaments feature holiday artwork from Susan Winget and once assembled create 3-D little works of art to hang on your tree. Once the season is over, place back into storage envelopes for safe keeping until next season.







LANGs Countdown Calendars are scheduled to be available in late January 2022. For more information on new LANG products, including the 2022 LANG product catalog, please visit www.thelangcompanies.com/brands/lang.







###







About LANG



The LANG Companies, Inc. is a division of IG Design Group Americas Inc. Since 1982, the LANG Companies has been an industry leader in producing art and design-driven gift and specialty products, and sports licensed goods including calendars, drinkware, and stationery. Our diversified product portfolio is marketed under several widely recognized, company-owned brands: LANG®, Wells Street by LANG®, Artisan by LANG®, SKYZ by LANG and Turner Licensing. Each unique brand has a long-standing heritage, is differentiated in the marketplace and dominant in the most attractive segments of the market. For more information, visit www.thelangcompanies.com.