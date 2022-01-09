C.R. Gibson Signature Set to Debut New Products During The Upcoming Winter Trade Shows

Nashville, TN – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 9, 2022







C.R.Gibson, a leader in upscale gifts and decorative products, is excited to launch over 150 new items exclusive to the upscale and specialty market across their core categories that include: Journals/Stationery, Fitlosophy, Baby/Kids/Tween, Kitchen, Seasonal Celebrations, Paper Tableware and Pet!







The new product launch includes a modern, gender neutral baby memory collection, Welcome Baby. This collection is perfect for capturing and preserving all of babys first year memories and makes a great gift for new parents or for Glammas and Glampas.







Beautiful journal and stationery products are also part of the new product launch and include faith-based journals, non-dated Fitlosophy fitness planners, life log journals, plant people journals/gifts, sentiment thank you notes and more! Holiday Spode® licensed games and puzzle. Two gorgeous new Kitchen Keepsake collections also make their debut and include a licensed collection by Artist Lisa Audit called Day & Night Blush and a delicious Strawberry Fields collection.







In addition, they have an array of festive paper tableware, novelty beverage napkins and confetti birthday hydration that make celebrating so much FUN! Last, but not least they didnt leave out our furry best friends with the launch of a colorful pet collar charm assortment that includes something for every dog or cat personality!







C.R.Gibson will be kicking off its winter show circuit and product debut in Dallas. where they are thrilled to showcase their full product range in the Cliff Price & Co. Trade Mart Showroom. In addition, they will have full product displays in their newly remodeled Atlanta Showroom and will also be showing in Las Vegas, Chicago and Minneapolis.







For more information on C.R.Gibson Signature products, including the new 2022 C.R.Gibson Signature Catalog along with a full show/showroom listing, please visit www.crgibsonwholesale.com



