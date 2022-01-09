LANG Artists: New and Exciting Artists being added to Portfolio

Waukesha, WI – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 9, 2022







Waukesha, Wis. January 1, 2022  The LANG Companies, Inc. is excited to announce that they are adding four new and exciting artists to their portfolio. These artists will have new product features in LANG, Artisan by LANG and SKYZ by LANG.







Featured below is artwork from Jeanetta Gonzales, our first new LANG artist for 2023. She is known for her use of color and texture and captures moods and moments through bold statements of inspiration, positivity, and beauty. Her unique style is a blend of her traditional art skills with digital art techniques and an expression of her influences, inspirations, and joy. Her artwork is featured on our 2023 Wall Calendar titled Lush Life and features tropical wildlife in its natural habitat and beautiful scenic views of paradise. Its art that celebrates life, nature, and pattern with a funky, graphic twist.







Perryn Ryan, LANGs second new artist for 2023, is inspired by her life as a woman exploring what wellness looks and feels like for her, through the lenses of mindfulness, meditation, introspection, spiritual awakening, and community. She uses the fluidity of continuous lines, expressive colors, simplistic shapes, and symbolism to evoke these themes. Her theme of wellness and womanhood throughout her work make her such a relevant artist and make her a great addition to LANG portfolio. Featured below is her 2023 Wall Calendar titled Mindful Journeys which is a mix of art that excites the mind, body and spirit through zodiac symbols and signs.







Laura Horn, our third new artist for 2023 is an Australian mixed media artist inspired by the imperfect and ever-changing beauty of nature. Part play and part meditation, her process begins with washes of watercolor, or acrylic and ink. Shapes, patterns, and botanical motifs are then added using pens, pencils, and pastels. Featured below is the new Artisan by LANG 2023 Flourish and Flow collection which includes a 2023 Spiral Calendar and 2023 Monthly Planner.





Our final new artist for 2023 is Gia Graham. Gia is a designer, illustrator, lettering artist and skillshare teacher based out of Atlanta, but originally from Barbados. Stated by Gia, As an island girl living in an urban world, my work has evolved to uniquely merge these opposing cultural aesthetics which results in modern design enlivened with lush florals, foliage and a keen eye for color. She brings a refreshing new collection for 2023 to SKYZ by LANG which is featured below titled Glitter Sparkle Shine. Included in the collection are stationery pieces created for the younger consumer like journals, folders, pocket pads and puzzles.







For more information on new LANG products, including the 2022 LANG product catalog, please visit www.thelangcompanies.com/brands/lang.





About LANG



The LANG Companies, Inc. is a division of IG Design Group Americas Inc. Since 1982, the LANG Companies has been an industry leader in producing art and design-driven gift and specialty products, and sports licensed goods including calendars, drinkware, and stationery. Our diversified product portfolio is marketed under several widely recognized, company-owned brands: LANG®, Wells Street by LANG®, Artisan by LANG®, SKYZ by LANG and Turner Licensing. Each unique brand has a long-standing heritage, is differentiated in the marketplace and dominant in the most attractive segments of the market. For more information, visit www.thelangcompanies.com.