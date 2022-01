Secretary Food & Public Distribution, Government of India meets Chief Secretary, Karnataka





The Secretary Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka wherein the settlement of procurement incidental claims, preparations of the state for procurement operations, setting up of units for production of fortified rice kernels, distribution of fortified rice, encouraging production of millets, setting up of ethanol blending units etc. were discussed.





The Secretary informed the state that the procurement incidentals claims and distribution subsidy amounts to the extent of automated EPOS distribution quantities are already approved for payment to the state. He further informed that the state should have their procurement and distribution plans approved from the department well in advance and that the revised guidelines for procurement and distribution of course grains will be stretching to a period of 10 months.