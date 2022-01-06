Exploring the Wonders of Antarctica: A Photo Expedition to the Seventh Continent

London, UK – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Antarctica can only be experienced; it can never be adequately

expressed.







From being passionate educators to world explorers, Pat Chapman and Martha Ellis decided to take on a long journey to all seven continents across the world. Their travel bucket list includes the last continent, Antarctica, a vast, unspoiled landmass at the bottom of the globe, and what many adventurers dream of setting foot in. Although seemingly remote and perhaps dangerous to get to, Antarctica is now already accessible to eager travelers who want to experience its wild beauty. In February of 2014, their lifelong dream to travel to the seventh continent, at last, was fulfilled.





The authors official dream journey started in Perus Andes Mountain and Argentinas sprawling plains. And just beyond South Americas tip is the highlight of their trip, the seventh continent. Before reaching their final destination, they need to embark and pass in different places, from Lima, Peru, the Machu Picchu, Punta Arenas to Ushuaia, Argentina. And there, they were greeted with the earths most protected and pristine place, Antarctica, where they rode a Zodiac (a small inflatable pontoon boat) to reach the landmass of ice. After a once-in-a-lifetime expedition in the Antarctic, Pat and Martha decided to share the grandeur of glaciers, sparkling sunlight, and hundreds of various wildlife. Although it cant be adequately expressed, but must be experienced, the travel photography book is an attempt to capture its spectacular beauty.





The Journey to the Seventh Continent is a compilation of snapshots from the Antarctic exploration, a spectacular visual journey that will put readers in awediscovering picturesque flight and travel. As you unfold every page, youre presented with one of the most scenic landscapes on the planet: Antarcticas splendor. Along in their daring journey, Pat and Martha experienced the beauty of coexisting different speciesfrom sunbathing walrus, strolling, and diving penguins to predatory birds threatening their colony.





Amazing photos and an inspiration for people of any age to have such experiences. – Amazon Reader





With its glorious colored photographs and authors words, its a photo expedition that tries to capture the essence of Antarcticas stunning landscapes and wildlife. Each page is a visit to majestican incomparable polar exploration for readers to read and see. A breathtaking compilation of the splendor of the seventh Continent, Antarctica, has to offer.





This book is also widely available at Aega Design Publishing www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.kobo.com, etc.





Writers: Pat Chapman and Martha Ellis



Publisher: AEGA Design Publishing Ltd.





About the Authors





Pat Chapman and Martha Ellis, Louisiana natives who have spent most of their lives in the field of education as both teachers and counselors, have more recently broached their passion for knowledge and people using the world as their textbook, traveling to all seven continents. Current endeavors include authoring books using their travel photography to express the simple wonders of this world and its people.