Ted Landkammer’s nature-inspired children’s book “Buffy the Butterfly” will get displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books

Children will find the illustrated book charming and delightful.
Soquel, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Dont miss the book display of Ted Landkammers Buffy the Butterfly at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022.
A more exciting and colorful Tucson Festival of Books awaits booklovers and fairgoers on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ. Thousands of titles will be exhibited at the festival, and one book that booklovers should check out is the childrens book Buffy the Butterfly (Christian Faith Publishing; 2018) by Ted Landkammer.
Landkammers Buffy the Butterfly will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will hold at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books. This is the authors second book, the first being The Poppies on the Hill.
Buffy the Butterfly tells the story of the titular character, a fun-loving and adventuresome butterfly. The story is inspired by the authors twin granddaughters love for butterflies. He had told them Buffys stories many times, and they both would ooh and aww when they see butterflies flying over their grandmothers yard. The twins love Buffy so much that when they see any butterfly fly by, they exclaim, I wonder if that is Buffy!
This illustrated childrens book will endear children to natures smallest and most beautiful creatures, among them butterflies. The story will help them realize that beauty can be found in even the small things in nature.
Purchase a copy of Ted Landkammers childrens book Buffy the Butterfly today through the authors website https://www.tedlandkammer.com/