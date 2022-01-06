Ted Landkammer’s nature-inspired children’s book “Buffy the Butterfly” will get displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books

Children will find the illustrated book charming and delightful.

Soquel, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Dont miss the book display of Ted Landkammers Buffy the Butterfly at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022.







A more exciting and colorful Tucson Festival of Books awaits booklovers and fairgoers on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ. Thousands of titles will be exhibited at the festival, and one book that booklovers should check out is the childrens book Buffy the Butterfly (Christian Faith Publishing; 2018) by Ted Landkammer.





Landkammers Buffy the Butterfly will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will hold at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books. This is the authors second book, the first being The Poppies on the Hill.





Buffy the Butterfly tells the story of the titular character, a fun-loving and adventuresome butterfly. The story is inspired by the authors twin granddaughters love for butterflies. He had told them Buffys stories many times, and they both would ooh and aww when they see butterflies flying over their grandmothers yard. The twins love Buffy so much that when they see any butterfly fly by, they exclaim, I wonder if that is Buffy!





This illustrated childrens book will endear children to natures smallest and most beautiful creatures, among them butterflies. The story will help them realize that beauty can be found in even the small things in nature.





Purchase a copy of Ted Landkammers childrens book Buffy the Butterfly today through the authors website https://www.tedlandkammer.com/