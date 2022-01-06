Scott A. Kleiner’s book on the history of science will get displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022

The book talks about the rationality and objectivity in the history of physical and biological sciences, making it an immensely valuable book to students of history and philosophy of science.

Watkinsville, GA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Visit the book display for Scott A. Kleiners Taking The History of Science Really Seriously at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022.







Scott A. Kleiners Taking The History of Science Really Seriously (2020) will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will put up at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ.







Taking The History of Science Really Seriously is divided into three parts: a reexamination of the Copernican Revolution (I), history of evolutionary inquiries (II), and genetics (III). The book makes extensive use of primary sources in the history of science, particularly extensive quotations from Copernicus, Galileo, Kepler, Newton, Lyell, and Darwin, as well as research papers in evolutionary genetics available online from jstor.org.







This book is about rationality and objectivity in the history of physical (planetary astronomy and classical physics) and biological sciences (evolution and evolutionary physics). The author offers a modern take on many scientific discussions, including the Copernican Revolution, the Philosophy of Biology, and insights on evolution, as well as the timeline representing a history of one or more converging or diverging scientific disciplines. The book, he says, is an exemplar of how to bracket out the biases of recent science and consider emphatically past paradigms, with all their seemingly crazy metaphysics and limited empirical access, as credible programs of research.







Scott A. Kleiners book Taking The History of Science Really Seriously is available through Amazon and the authors website https://scottalterkleiner.com/











Taking The History of Science Really Seriously



Author | Scott A. Kleiner



Published date | November 23, 2020



Publisher | BookBaby



Book retail price | $48.36







Author Bio







Scott A. Kleiner was born in Cincinnati, OH in 1938. He was educated at Williams College (B.A. Physics, 1960) and the University of Chicago (M.A. 1961; Ph.D. 1968). His employment was at Sweet Briar (Instructor 1965-1969), University of Georgia (Assistant Professor 1969-1977, Associate Professor 1977, and Professor and Professor Emeritus 1992, 2004 to the present). He studied the history of biology at Cambridge University, UK (1973-4), discovery and inquiry at the University of Pittsburgh (1985-9), and Genetics at the University of Georgia (1992-3). He published a book on the logic of discovery in 1993. He is still pursuing scientific change and discovery in the physical and biological sciences.







