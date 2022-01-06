“Innerlight’s Eat and Drink My Words” by Grace Crook will be featured at the LA Times Festival in Spring 2022

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 5, 2022

As the saying goes, …difficult as it may be, people have to overcome it all on their own, and Grace hopes that she inspires readers that life is something that everyone can handle if they are willing to battle their demons everyday and win the fight at the end of the day. And, despite her never-ending battles, she always had God on her side.







Grace Crook, author of Innerlights Eat and Drink My Words, will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022. This book is a collection of poetry that reflects the authors true life experiences and how she overcame adversity to live a happy life today, and she hopes that her book will inspire others to write about their deepest feelings. Its simply because writing down your thoughts and feelings helps people understand themselves.





With Graces new release, people can learn a thing or two about understanding their thoughts, emotions, and problemshandling each of these complexities one step at a time. Whats more, her poetry reflects her inner self after a lifetime of verbal abuse and physical trauma, and covers a wide range of topics relevant to the most common problems that people face.





Innerlights Eat and Drink My Words teaches readers that both the good and the bad are a part of life. The challenges that people face, the thoughts that devour them, and the negative emotions that scar them. It teaches them the importance of accepting, forgiving, and finally moving on. The author emphasizes this because people have a difficult time accepting the situation or inevitable circumstance they voluntarily or involuntarily choose to be in.





A remarkable book that teaches people, especially adults, that life is not as difficult to navigate when God is present. Interested? Get a copy of Grace Crooks Innerlights Eat and Drink My Words and come visit the upcoming LA Times Festival in Spring 2022.

