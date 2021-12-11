Giving Back to Communities With McDonald’s Orders







All year, McDonalds customers around the world have been generously donating to causes in their communities. As more customers order McDonalds food through digital channels, like our app or self-order kiosks, our markets have worked hard to make giving back easy and impactful  no matter how you place your order. Here are a few examples of what this looks like:

In the UK, McDonalds customers, crew and franchisees recently helped raise £1.2 million for vital youth services for BBC Children in Need, one of the countrys biggest childrens charities. For six weeks in fall 2021, customers were able to donate to BBC Children in Need at self-order kiosks and through the MyMcDonalds app as well as during in-restaurant fundraising events.







In the U.S., more than $25 million has been raised since 2019 for Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Round-Up for RMHC program, which gives McDonalds customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase order subtotal (plus tax) to the nearest whole dollar, 365 days a year. Customers can round-up when they order at the self-order kiosk, the Drive Thru or the front counter.







In Spain, we joined forces with a local Spanish non-governmental organization to support families displaced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain. The volcano has been erupting since September 2021, and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes. Between October 1 and October 15, McDonalds customers were able to participate in a donation campaign for the displaced families when they ordered at McDonalds self-order kiosks. McDonalds matched each euro a customer donated and ultimately raised 65,000.







In Belgium, from July 23 to August 20, McDonalds customers were able to donate to the Red Cross when they placed their orders at self-order kiosks. The donations were directed toward victims of recent flooding in Europe. To kick-start this effort, McDonalds Belgium donated 10,000, and generously, franchisees in Belgium pledged to match each customer contribution. In total, the efforts raised 82,800 for the Red Cross.





The next time you place an order at McDonalds, look out for an opportunity to give back to your community. Were committed to caring for our neighbors and using our digital channels to help us accomplish this. Together, we can make a big difference both during this season of giving, and all year long.