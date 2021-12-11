Interim dividend for financial year 2021 – Completion and allocation of the first tranche of the share buyback program

, 650,000 shares were repurchased at an average purchase price of 643.70, representing a total amount of 418.4 million.





It has been decided that 325,000 shares purchased under this first tranche will be cancelled. The remainder of the repurchased shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to employees.







