HBO Documentary News Series AXIOS Season Finale Debuts December 12

The Emmy®-winning series AXIOS on HBO will debut its season finale SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 (6:00-6:30 p.m. ET/PT). The sharp and insightful news-making series features thought-provoking interviews with top leaders from the worlds of politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew ONeill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios signature Smart Brevity® analysis, documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping the globe.







The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.







This weeks episode features the following segments:

Andrew Boz Bosworth , the incoming CTO of Meta (formerly Facebook), joins Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried to discuss the companys future, the spread of vaccine misinformation on its platforms, whether the company did enough in the leadup to the January 6 Capitol attack, and how Bosworth envisions the metaverse, the all-immersive internet of tomorrow.

House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond about President Bidens falling approval ratings, his hopes for election reform, voting rights and the filibusters future.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson welcomes Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller to the companys headquarters in Newark, California, where they discuss the affordability of the high-end electric vehicle market, how startup Lucid stacks up against iconic American car manufacturers like Ford and General Motors, and Rawlinsons thoughts on his competitor and former employer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Kim Teehee, The Cherokee Nations first named delegate to Congress, sit down with Axios race and justice reporter Russell Contreras in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where they discuss their ongoing effort to seat Teehee in the House of Representatives, why a treaty promising the tribe a Congressional seat has gone unfulfilled for nearly 200 years and what impact Teehee could have on tribal and federal government relations.









AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew ONeill.





