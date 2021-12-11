Warner Bros. Games And DC announce Wonder Woman







Warner Bros. Games and DC today announced a new third person, open-world action-adventure videogame featuring the beloved, iconic DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman. In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.





Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC Super Heroes of all time, standing for truth, justice and equality for over 80 years, and were proud to be creating an exciting new gaming chapter in this legendary characters legacy, said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. The talented team at Monolith Productions is building upon their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game that is unlike anything they have ever experienced.





At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman, said David Hewitt, Vice President, Studio Head, Monolith Productions. The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and were excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.





For future updates on Monoliths Wonder Woman game, visit Lith.com or join the community conversation on Twitter (WBGames), YouTube (WBGames), Instagram (WBGames) and Facebook (WBGames). For information about careers at Monolith Productions, visit Lith.com or follow the studio on Twitter (MonolithDev), Facebook (MonolithProductions) and Discord (MonolithOfficial).





VIDEO: Wonder Woman – Official Game Announcement Teaser





About Warner Bros. Games





Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at WarnerBrosGames.com.









About Monolith Productions





For more than 25 years, Monolith Productions, a Warner Bros. Games development studio, has built a rich legacy of making ground-breaking, immersive videogames. In 2014, the studio created the critically-acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, followed by the 2017 sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The series introduced the cutting-edge Nemesis System, which established Monolith Productions as an innovator in player-driven storytelling, earning more than 50 industry awards worldwide. Additional information about Monolith Productions can be found at Lith.com.









About DC





DC is one of the largest publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe digital subscription service. For more information visit DCComics.com and DCUniverse.com.



