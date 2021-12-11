The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Will Host a Gala to Assist Women-Led Businesses Affected by the Pandemic

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. founded in 1926 as the oldest economic based chamber for blacks in the country has scheduled a gala for women leaders in business and society. The event is part of the Greenwood Chamber’s President/CEO Freeman Culver’s plan to raise funds to assist women-led businesses affected by the pandemic.

The GCC will honor the first elected African-American chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce (Rose Washington), the first African-American Mayor in the United States (Lelia Foley Davis), legacy of Clara Luper, the late Rosa Parks, and countless women who have made an impact in society.

The GCC gala will be hosted by Emmy award winning producer Corey Taylor and award winning journalist Chera Kimiko-Zoellner. There will be appearances and performances by R&B legend Johnny Gill along with Bishop Carlton Pearson, his daughter and Finalist from “The Four” Majeste Pearson, Tulsa Opera, and R&B Group Full Flava Kings.