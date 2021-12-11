My Possibilities Founder and Chairman of the Board Charmaine Solomon Takes on New Role

On Dec. 3, My Possibilities (MP) held the last board meeting of the year. This meeting was bittersweet as it was also the Founder, Charmaine Solomon’s last meeting serving as Chairman. Charmaine has held this position since the organization’s inception in June of 2008, marking nearly 14 years of leading the organization as a pioneering visionary. During her time as Chairman, she has made an incredible impact in the lives of the Hugely Important People, HIPsters, at MP and the community at large. Mayor of Plano, John Muns read a proclamation recognizing her work to support people with disabilities in Plano and across North Texas and officially declared Dec. 3 as Charmaine Solomon Day.

As one of the original founders of My Possibilities, Charmaine Solomon’s expectations for her son envisioned a better future not only for him, but for others like him – the first full-day, full-year continuing education, and job placement program in North Texas for adults with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (IDD). Her goal was to give these individuals the chance at education and opportunities to develop their untapped abilities and potential to shine.

What once was a dream scribbled on a Starbucks napkin is now an exciting reality for MP’s Hugely Important People, also lovingly referred to as HIPsters, with educational, vocational, and residential opportunities available to over 600 individuals with IDD. In 2018, Charmaine’s unwavering dedication led MP to a brand new, college-style campus with high visibility in Plano with plans for future development to include dorms, a communications center, and much more. We introduced the Charmaine Solomon Service Award at the 2018 Community Ball to honor those who lead as Charmaine does – with dignity, determination, and unwavering dedication. In 2019, Plano ISD recognized Charmaine’s contributions to the IDD community by re-naming the former My Possibilities facility after her: the Charmaine Solomon Adult Transition Program.

Thirteen years later, through Charmaine’s steadfast leadership, MP has grown from serving just 10 HIPsters to over 600 through on campus programs and in community jobs. Her years of dedication and service are evident to all, namely our HIPsters. “Very few people understand the time and effort Charmaine has committed to My Possibilities, our HIPsters, and their families. She has not only been crucial in the growth and success of our organization but to the IDD community across the state and country,” said Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities. Board Member and HIPster, Jeffrey L. said, “I think she is very dedicated in her service as a Board Staff. She also hired me as a HIPster board member last Sept. and I appreciate her.” Charmaine’s legacy will live on in perpetuity as we continue to courageously and relentlessly pursue the full, untapped possibilities of our Hugely Important People, making every day count. My Possibilities is eternally grateful for all she has done and vows to work tirelessly to ensure her dreams continue to reach the highest heights in serving adults with IDD.

Plans for an orderly transition are currently in place and announcement of the new chair will come in January 2022.

About My Possibilities

My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas.