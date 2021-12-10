Mercure Hyderabad KCP organizes a unique food pop up in association with The Tangra Project

The Mercure Hyderabad KCP brings an unique food pop up in association with “The Tangra Project”, which will showcase Kolkata’s distinctive cosmopolitan convergence of competing ideas, impulses, and tastes, inspiring artists, intellectuals, and yes, chefs. Calcutta’s best-known cuisine exports, Puchkas, Shrimp Paturi, Gondraj Fish & Chives Dumpling, and Anglo-Indian, may well be icons of the city’s enthusiasm, openness, and ingenuity. The Tangra Project is a homage to the quintessential cuisine culture of Kolkatta’s food paradise.

Mercure Hyderabad KCP is always experimenting with new cuisine and delicacies to bring unique experiences for the foodies in Hyderabad. On similar notes, Mercure has organized a food offerings starting from December 10 to December 19, 2021 where all can enjoy this lip-smacking modern & old cuisine, curated by Chef Vikramjit Roy, the founder of “The Tangra Project”. This distinctive menu designed by him has something for everyone’s taste buds, from Mughlai food to Anglo-Indian specialities, from classic Bengali pearls to famous Indian-Chinese inspired by the Hakka community who migrated to India. The handcrafted menu features meals from Calcutta’s major culinary areas, as well as expertly picked delicacies from those locations.

Speaking about this exciting new concept, Chef Vikramjit Roy, chef of The Tangra Project and Co-founder said, “The Tangra Project is a structured balance of cuisine and nostalgia. Every element of the restaurant brings to the forefront, my love for Calcutta’s culture and the fact food is ingrained in the anatomy of the city. It’s like the circle of life for me.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, said, “We are delighted to welcome the culinary legend Chef Vikramjit co-founder & Chef of “The Tangra Project” & his team to Mercure Hyderabad KCP to present an exclusive experience in Hyderabad. Chef Vikramjit, has been the torch bearer of the cuisine which showcases the food timeline of the old Calcutta & new Kolkatta. We look forward to welcome the food enthusiast to experience the handcrafted menu of various dishes, to tickle the palates of neighborhoods. We hope that all of our guests appreciate the food and ambience that we have curated for this food offering from 10th to 19th December.”