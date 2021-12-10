Nutrition Made Ez Workshop Learn the Secrets to Better Health and Wellness



Registered Dietitian, Licensed Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator Leslie Burman has dedicated her career to helping people lead happier, heathier lives. She has debunked myths and misconceptions about food and nutrition for the past 25 years, educating her clients and guiding them on a path to better health and wellness.





80% of consumers surveyed by the CDC admitted to being confused about conflicting information about food and nutrition, says Leslie. Life is hard, nutrition should be easy!





Leslie will provide the tools to a healthy lifestyle during a 3 hour comprehensive nutritional workshop on Sunday, January 30th, 2022, at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. She will share her philosophy and step by step non-dieting approach. Her plan is the key to successfully achieving permanent changes for sustaining a healthy balance.





Adjustments to your diet and lifestyle can greatly impact your health, says Leslie Burman, RD, LD, CDE. I have seen excellent results among my clients facing issues with diabetes, hypertension, memory retention, weight gain, weight loss, and low libido among many other concerns, affirms Leslie Burman, RD, LD, CDE.





CALENDAR LISTING: January 30, 2022, Nutrition Made Ez Workshop by Leslie Burman RD, LN, CDE, Discover secrets that will guarantee better health and wellness plus you will create a plan to obtain and sustain your nutrition goals forever, Lunch to Go/Door Prizes/Gift Bag, Marriott at Boca Center, 5150 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486, 9 AM to 12 PM, www.leslieburman.com, leslie ( @ ) leslieburman dot com, 561-789-7000, $59 Pre-registration/$69 ( @ ) Door dot





Sample Topics of Interest



1. How to survive the holidays without gaining weight



2. Reasons why only 8% of New Years resolutions succeed



3. Brain health



4. How not to be one of the 73.3% individuals that are struggling with weight



5. Quick meals to go



6. Best kept secret- brilliant meals with no prep time.



7. Why am I gaining weight?



8. How not to be one in 48.3% that has prediabetes



10. Non-dieting approach to weight loss





About Leslie Burman, RD, LD, CDE:



Leslie Burman is a Registered Dietitian, Licensed Nutritionist, and Certified Diabetes Educator. She has been providing nutrition counseling to the South Florida Community for the past 25 plus years. She has actively worked with physician offices, hospitals, corporations, country clubs, schools, sports organizations, as well as individuals regarding a plethora of health and wellness services. Areas of expertise include wellness programs, food/ menu analysis, grocery tours, cooking lessons, nutrition seminars, stress reduction classes. Nutritional concerns may include Diabetes, Heart Disease, Hypertension, Cholesterol, Thyroid, Oncology, G.I. states, Weight loss, Weight gain, Allergies, Autoimmune, Osteoarthritis, Sports, Eating Disorders, and others.





Credentials & Licenses:



 Active member of the American Dietetic association as a Registered Dietitian- license # 811914



 Certified Licensed Nutritionist in the state of Florida- license # ND2884



 Awarded certificate of training in Adult Weight Management from the American Dietetic Association Commission on Dietetic Registration.



 Awarded certificate of training in Adolescent Weight Management from the American Dietetic Association on Dietetic Registration.



 Awarded a certification of training in Pediatric Weight Management from the American Dietetic Association Commission on Dietetic Registration

