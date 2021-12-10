Kickstart 2022 With an Adrenaline Rush

From 31st December 1:00 PM to 1st January 11:00 AM, this one-of-a-kind destination of Bangalore will be decked up with enthusiasm and energy.





The party is estimated to be grander than last time because of the continuous support and love this place has received from its visitors.



With six diverse packages and 12+ complimentary adventure activities, Wild Valley has become a favorite of adventure-loving individuals and corporate organizations.





Located less than 2 hours from Bangalore, this adventure hub provides you with a magnificent view of nature, cosy accommodation, scenic hiking trails, and more.





“With a grand buffet lunch, a pool party followed by a rain dance is how the guests will check-in,” plans Wild Valley.



The new year will be welcomed in style with a bonfire, dance, music, dinner, and more.





The morning of January 1st will be started with high tea, followed by an enjoyable trek and a wholesome breakfast. The food spread will be comprehensive and delicious.





This nature-themed new year party will be offering unlimited buffet lunch, dinner, breakfast; cottage, hut, and camping stays; artificial rainfall, and rain dance experience.





With all safety precautions taken complete care of, this destination is ready to do the countdown excitingly and authentically!





Wild Valley, one of the best resorts in Kanakapura Road, promises a beautiful blend of adventure and relaxation, which is the kind of combination people would prefer to get that adrenaline rush before, during, and even after this getaway!





The city is awaiting this occasion, and people are looking forward to finding their perfect New Year getaway that guarantees all the fun but is hassle-free.





Heres the itinerary that the Wild Valley released:



December 31st, 2021



Check-in Time – 01:00 PM



Buffet Lunch- 1:30 PM – 3:30



Pool Party & Rain Dance – 04:00 PM -6:00 PM



Evening Tea, Coffee – 05:30 PM – 06:30 PM



Starters – 6:00 PM Onwards (Charges Extra)



Dance with Bonfire & Music – 8:00 PM – 12AM



Dinner-9:00 PM – 11:00 PM



Fire Crackers – 00:00 Hours





January 1st, 2022



Morning Tea – 07:00 AM – 08:00 AM



Trekking – 08:00 AM – 09:00AM



Breakfast – 09:00 AM – 11:00 AM





COVID measures



For the safety of everyone, participants should get masks and sanitizers.



The participants are strictly requested to stay back if symptomatic of cough/cold/fever.



The destination is sanitized and safe for visitors.

