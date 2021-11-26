Canada – Minister Ng speaks with New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

November 25, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, met this week with Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of Minister Mahuta’s visit to Ottawa, which was hosted by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On November 24, Minister Ng joined Minister Joly and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, for a working lunch with Minister Mahuta.

On November 25, during a follow-up meeting with Minister Mahuta and Minister Sajjan, Minister Ng commended Minister Mahuta’s leadership as host of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting and noted Canada’s appreciation of New Zealand’s efforts to bring Indigenous economic issues to the fore. The two ministers agreed to continue working closely together to advance shared goals.

Minister Ng emphasized the close collaboration between Canada and New Zealand to advance inclusive trade through the Inclusive Trade Action Group and the Global Trade and Gender Arrangement. As like-minded partners on this issue, the ministers discussed the need for continued support of inclusive trade initiatives in the months ahead.

Minister Ng and Minister Mahuta reaffirmed their commitment to building on the strong and growing trade relationship between Canada and New Zealand to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including through working with partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to maximize and expand the benefits of the agreement.

