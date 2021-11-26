Canada – Ministers O’Regan and Lametti to hold a media availability

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., P.C., Minister of Labour and the Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada will make an announcement.

The Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., P.C., Minister of Labour and the Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada will make an announcement.

Officials from Employment and Social Development Canada and Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing after the press conference.



PRESS CONFERENCE Date: Friday, November 26, 2021>

Location: Room 200

Sir John A MacDonald Bldg.

144 Wellington

Ottawa, Ontario

Time: 12:15 p.m. (EST)

Participant dial-in numbers:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 6111723# TECHNICAL BRIEFING FOR MEDIA

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Location: Teleconference

Time: 1:00 p.m. (EST)

RSVP: Media representatives who wish to participate are required to register in advance by sending an email to media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca.

Dial-in information will be provided to registered media representatives upon registration.

A briefing presentation will be shared.

Note: The technical briefing is for background purposes and is not for attribution.



-30-