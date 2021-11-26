Canada – Minister Ng and Minister Champagne meet with Canadian business, automotive sector and labour leaders

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Canadian business, automotive sector, and labour leaders to discuss advocacy efforts related to the United States’ Buy America policy and proposed tax credits for electric vehicles…

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Canadian business, automotive sector, and labour leaders to discuss advocacy efforts related to the United States’ Buy America policy and proposed tax credits for electric vehicles.

The ministers met with leaders from the Aluminium Association of Canada, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, the Canadian Steel Producers Association, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, General Motors Canada, Honda Canada, the Labourers’ International Union of North America, Magna International, Stellantis Canada, Toyota Canada, Unifor, and the United Steelworkers.

The ministers recognized the significant contributions the attendees have made, and continue to make, to advocate on behalf of workers, industry, and people on both sides of the border, and the important role they will play in post-pandemic economic recovery efforts.

During the virtual round table, the ministers reaffirmed the Government of Canada’s continued and significant concern with the discriminatory, protectionist elements of the U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles proposed in the current version of the Build Back Better bill and the impact they would have on the Canadian economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs. They also noted that the tax credits run counter to shared Canada-United States objectives on automotive production, labour, and the environment, as well as U.S. trade obligations under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

They also highlighted Canada’s disappointment with the protectionist Buy America requirements contained in the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The ministers emphasized that Canada expects a reciprocal trading relationship with its trading partners, and will continue to engage the U.S. administration on Buy America provisions that harm jobs and workers on both sides of the shared border.

The ministers committed to continuing advocacy directly with their counterparts, the U.S administration and Congress. The ministers reiterated their commitment to working as Team Canada with Canadian industry and labour and with partners on both sides of the border to enhance the competitiveness of the North American automotive industry, and to advocate for Canadian workers, industry, and people.



