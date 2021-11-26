Hong Kong – Proposed works of Trunk Road T4 gazetted

Proposed works of Trunk Road T4 gazetted ****************************************



The Government gazetted today (November 26) the proposed construction of Trunk Road T4, which will connect the Tsing Sha Highway/Shing Mun Tunnel Road and Sha Tin Road to provide a more direct road link between Tsuen Wan/West Kowloon and Ma On Shan/Sai Kung.

Details of the proposal are set out in the Annex. The plans and scheme of the works are available for public inspection at the following government offices during office hours:

Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Harbour Building,

38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong

Sha Tin Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Sha Tin Government Offices,

1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin, New Territories

District Lands Office, Sha Tin,

11/F, Sha Tin Government Offices,

1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin, New Territories

The gazette notice, scheme, plans, location plan, resumption plan, plan for Creation of Rights of Temporary Occupation of Land and plan for Creation of Easements and Other Permanent Rights are available at

www.thb.gov.hk/eng/psp/publications/transport/gazette/gazette.htm.

Any person who wishes to object to the works or the use, or both, is required to address to the Secretary for Transport and Housing an objection in writing, which can be submitted via the following means:



By post or by hand to the Transport and Housing Bureau’s drop-in box No. 6 located at the entrance on 2/F, East Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong. The box is available for use between 8am and 7pm from Monday to Friday (except public holidays);

By fax to 2868 4643; or

By email to gazettethb@thb.gov.hk.

A notice of objection should describe the objector’s interest and the manner in which he or she alleges that he or she will be affected by the works or the use. Objectors are requested to provide contact details to facilitate communication. A notice of objection should be delivered to the Secretary for Transport and Housing not later than January 25, 2022.

