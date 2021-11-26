Hong Kong – Hospital Authority welcomes reappointment of Mr Henry Fan as Chairman

Hospital Authority welcomes reappointment of Mr Henry Fan as Chairman *********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Chief Executive of the Hospital Authority (HA), Dr Tony Ko, has welcomed the Government’s announcement today (November 26) to reappoint Mr Henry Fan as the Chairman of the HA for a term of two years with effect from December 1, 2021. Mr Fan has been appointed as the Chairman of the HA since 2019.

Mr Fan said, “Amid the challenges in the past two years, I am honoured to have worked with more than 80 000 professional and committed HA staff members in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, not only by dedicating care to patients in public hospitals, but also supporting the Government in setting up treatment facilities and vaccination services in the community. These innovative initiatives have strengthened the anti-epidemic capability of Hong Kong and echo the Hong Kong spirit of never giving up.

“In view of the challenges of an ageing population and a shortage of healthcare manpower, the HA Board established a Task Group on Sustainability to look into the major sustainability development issues of public healthcare two years ago, with a view to formulating strategic directions, which is important for the medium- and long-term planning of the HA. In the future, I will continue to work with members of the Task Group to explore the enhancement of the various strategies to cope with different issues, in particular staff retention, specialist outpatient clinic waiting time management and smart hospital development. We will ensure the implementation of the recommendations to sustain the development of public healthcare services.”

Mr Fan added that he will continue to work closely with the Food and Health Bureau, the HA Board and all staff members to strive to enhance and provide quality public healthcare services for the people of Hong Kong.

Dr Ko said, “Mr Fan’s vision and wealth of management experience have led us to sail through the ups and downs in the past two years. We will continue to pledge our full support and join hands with Mr Fan in the years ahead.”