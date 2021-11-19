L-Tron returns from a successful PA State Police Crash Reconstruction Conference

GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Nov. 18, 2021 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from a successful trip to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Crash Reconstruction Seminar in Gettysburg, PA. This event took place from November 1-5, 2021. The team had the opportunity to present two technologies built from the voice of law enforcement. Both products help officers better protect and serve their communities – the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 for Crash Reconstruction.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Conference highlights included the staging of two major crash scenes. One of the crashes replicated multiple officers being struck by a motor vehicle while at a traffic stop. Conference attendees saw how the 4910LR could be used to prevent similar scenes, and how OSCR360 could be used to investigate the crashes.

Roadside stops are dangerous for officers. The 4910LR is designed to allow officers to report traffic stops and other incidents quickly and safely. A fast stop results in less time spent along the roadside, allowing officers to get out of harm’s way. The 4910LR has many additional benefits, such as eliminating error-based ticket dismissals in court.

Processing a crash scene requires the highest levels of precision and attention to detail. OSCR360 (https://www.L- tron.com/OSCR360) captures scene images in minutes – preserving evidence as it was initially found and expediting crash scene investigations. Officers are able to clear roads quicker. OSCR is useful in documenting hard-to-capture vehicle interiors, aerial views of a crash, and showing the driver’s perspective. Later, crash investigators can add all digital evidence into a comprehensive OSCR project, creating a virtual walkthrough of the scene.

L-Tron team members Julianne Pangal and (ret) Sheriff’s Deputy Andy McNeill, attended this year’s seminar and spoke highly of the week-long event:

“The PSP Seminar offers a fantastic opportunity for Officers to learn more about reconstruction and to become ACTAR-certified. We enjoyed meeting Officers from throughout the state. It was impactful to hear their stories from the road, and learn the intricacies of many of the crashes that they have investigated. L-Tron was honored to sponsor one of the morning coffee breaks too.”

– Julianne Pangal, L-Tron Team

About L-Tron Corporation

L-Tron is proud of our longstanding partnership with thousands of public safety organizations across all 50 states. For over two decades, we have worked alongside law enforcement and other agencies to provide safe and efficient solutions built from your voice and feedback. We are proud to Back the Blue – your success is our purpose.

Additional Information:

The annual PA Reconstruction Seminar took place at the Wyndham Gettysburg and was open solely to employees of Pennsylvania public safety agencies. To learn more, visit https://www.psp.pa.gov/ law-enforcement- services/Pages/ PSP-Reconstruction- Seminar.aspx

Contact

Julianne Pangal

Customer Engagement Manager

***@l-tron.com