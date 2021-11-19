Contento Animal Health Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Animal health manufacturer among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator

BRISBANE, Australia – Nov. 17, 2021 – PRLog — Contento Animal Health Pty Ltd, manufacturing supplements for performance and livestock to simplify nutritional programs and deliver all-round better results, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.

“Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Animal health companies like Contento Animal Health can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Contento Animal Health and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, this is huge for us as we can regularly connect with the professionals who are involved in the associated programs allowing us to pick their brains ensuring our company success for many years to come”, says Corrie Knack – CEO. “The network of Newchip followers have already begun to open up multiple doors for potential investment partners. This rapid progress has shown us just how exciting our future is as we look to revolutionize our area of focus in the animal health industry”.

Contento Animal Health manufacture supplements for performance animals and livestock to provide a more effective and easier nutritional program.

Founder and CEO Corrie Knack has been around horses and livestock ever since he could walk. Bred into the horse racing industry and at age 16, Corrie was granted a stablehand license from the Queensland Harness Racing Board where he later progressed to a trainer’s license. Over the next 13 years Corrie worked as a boner for the JBS beef abattoir but at the same time studied externally through Australian College of Animal Tactile Therapy (ACATT) to become a qualified Equine Sports Therapist. This qualification allowed Corrie to regularly practice Australia wide and internationally where he treated horses of the highest caliber for the royal stables in the Middle East. Over these years, Corrie has also established strong relationships with some of the highest profiled veterinary professors and professionals including Dr Thomas Tobin – MVB, (DVM), MSc, PhD, MRCVS, who he regularly consults with.

Along with providing a simpler nutritional program for managers of performance animals and livestock, Contento Animal Health are also empowered to deliver a significantly enhanced return on investment (ROI) for their customers.

Contento Animal Health are currently in the process of a capital raise so they can effectively scale-up production following their positive customer feedback and extra demand for the products.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator, led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35+ countries raise over $300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .