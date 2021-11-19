MBCEA Elects Jennifer Heimburger as Next President

Jennifer Heimburger

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Nov. 18, 2021 – PRLog — www.mbcea.org – The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) National board ratified the election of officers and new board members during its annual meeting held October 7, 2021, in Tampa, FL during the METALCON trade show. Jennifer Heimburger of Heimburger Construction, Inc., Bonne Terre, Missouri, will serve as the next President of the MBCEA. She will take over from Art Hance, of Hance Construction, Washington, New Jersey, who will become Past President. The new term starts January 1, 2022 and runs for two years. MBCEA officers and board members were elected by an electronic vote of the association membership and will be introduced at the MBCEA Annual Conference opening session on April 27, 2022

“It’s an honor to be elected President of the MBCEA,” says Heimburger. “Art Hance has left the association in a great position as we move on from the pandemic. I look forward to working with the new board in our mission to promote the professionalism of our industry with new training initiatives, social media campaigns and, of course, our spring conference.”

Robert Tiffin, with Silvercote in Greenville, SC, is the incoming Vice President; Justin Beall, of DD Construction in Lakeville, CO, is the new Secretary; David Leinbach, with The Kaiser Martin Group in Temple, PA, remains as Treasurer. MBCEA also added five new members to the National Association board of directors for 2022. The new board members are Seth Collins, Dunn Building Company, Birmingham, AL; Tom Granitz, Plyco, Elkhart Lake, WI; Bryan Harshbarger, Briner Building, Inc., Blufton, IN; David Tomchak, Bay Insulation, Green Bay, WI; and Jarrod Turner, TBT Construction Services, Inc, Columbia Station, OH.

Seth Collins has worked at Dunn Building Company from 1998 as a Carpenter, Metal Building Assembler, Assistant Superintendent, Project Manager/Estimator and now Quality Director. As Quality Director, he manages policies, procedures and craft training and is currently serving on the MBCEA Education & Training Committee.

Tom Granitz’s experience spans 32 years in the commercial and post-frame door systems industries. He served as the president of Dominion Building Products from 1989-2004; general manager of Expi-Door from 2004-2010; general manager of Diamond Door Products from 2010-2019; and has been Vice President of Sales for the Plyco Corporation since 2019. He has served on the MBMA Associate Member Advisory Council for a number of years.

As Briner Building’s president, Bryan Harshbarger is responsible for the company’s daily operations, including all aspects of the design, build, construction and development process. He has been with the company for 15 years and serves on the MBCEA Membership Committee.

Dave Tomchak is a degreed engineer with over 30 years of experience in the commercial building products and construction Industry, and currently is the Director of Marketing for Bay Insulation Systems. His current metal building industry service includes positions on the MBCEA Marketing Committee, Annual Conference Committee, and the Metal Buildings Institute’s Metal Building Insulation Training Video Task Group.

Jarrod Turner, the CEO of T.B.T. Construction Services, has worked in the family construction business since 1996. In 2008 he became a project manager for the company. After Timothy B. Turner’s passing in 2016, Jarrod took over for his father and became CEO while building the 2nd-generation company with his brothers. Jarrod has been involved in the Greater Ohio MBCEA (GOMBCEA) since 2017 and was elected to the GOMBCEA Board in 2021.

The full 2022 MBCEA Board of Directors consists of: Jen Heimburger, President; Art Hance, Current Past President; Robert Tiffin, President Elect; David Leinbach, Treasurer; Justin Beall, Secretary; Chapter Presidents Anthony Poliatti, Josh Quinter, Don Moore, Jonathan Wade Hobbs, Orris Schlabach, Michael Cain, Dan Halme, Steve Butler, John Juzswik, Jennifer Pfeil, Randy Sharber; and Directors Tucker Cope Jr, P.E., Bryan Hargett, Jared Knott, John Paul Lawrence, Seth Collins, Tom Granitz, Bryan Harshbarger, Dave Tomchak, and Jarrod Turner.

For more information on MBCEA’s board of directors, educational programs, AC478 accreditation and the Annual Conference, visit www.mbcea.org.