North Valley Surgery Center Upgrades to the Most Advanced Total Knee Replacement Experience

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons estimates knee replacement surgeries are expected to increase a staggering 180% between now and 2030 in the United States. The total number of knee replacements is expected to hit 1.28 million procedures.

What’s especially troubling for many doctors is the number of patients who are unaware of robotics-assisted procedures and recent advancements that have been made in the field of orthopaedics.

Dr. Kaper, Orthopaedic Specialist at North Valley Surgery Center said, “We were one of the first ASC’s in the United States to embrace robotic technology when we acquired the NAVIO Surgical System in 2018. This technology allowed us, as surgeons, to offer our patients the enhanced accuracy and precision of robotic-assisted surgical techniques. With the upgrade to CORI Surgical System, we can now perform robotic partial and total knee replacements with a highly integrated and more efficient augmented reality workflow that will allow data collection and analysis to identify and optimize our surgical techniques and patient outcomes that has not been available to date.” Dr. Kaper continued, “I tell the majority of my patients to forget everything they thought they knew about knee surgery.”

Robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery using the CORI™ Surgical System combined with the features and benefits of Smith+Nephew’s implant portfolio can lead to the following patient benefits:

• Quicker, smoother recovery

• Regain function faster and return home sooner

• A unique plan: They use 3D digital modeling to get a surgical plan customized to the patients’ unique anatomy. This means their surgeon can perform the procedure more accurately than traditional knee replacement surgery.

• A natural fit: Using these technologies patients can keep more of their natural bone and ligaments, including the ACL. That helps maintain more of a natural rhythm and step.

• A wide selection: Their surgeon is able to choose from the widest selection of implants available, so implants can be precision-matched to feel more like a patient’s own knee.

North Valley Surgery Center reached a significant milestone on October 7th when Dr. Kaper performed the first total knee replacement surgery using the CORI Surgical System.

Brian Beach, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Sovereign Healthcare said, “We are very excited to continue our partnership with Smith+Nephew on the new CORI Surgical System. Since 2018, North Valley Surgery Center has successfully performed over 500 Total Knee Replacements utilizing the NAVIO Surgical System. We are thrilled to be offering this upgraded technology to our surgeons and patient population.”

About North Valley Surgery Center:

North Valley Surgery Center is Arizona’s largest and most technologically advanced outpatient surgery center performing over 16,000 procedures per year.

The surgery center is home to over 135 physicians and 75 full-time staff, with seven operating rooms, four GI procedure rooms, and a pain management procedure room. For more information, visit northvalleysurgerycenter.com

North Valley Surgery Center is a partnership between physicians, Sovereign Healthcare and HonorHealth. Sovereign Healthcare, based in Mission Viejo, Calif., manages the center.

About Sovereign Healthcare:

Founded in 2003, Sovereign Healthcare is a leading healthcare development and management company based in Orange County, California. As a partner with hundreds of premier physicians as well as some of the top health systems and prominent medical groups in the country, Sovereign operates ambulatory surgery centers and physician clinics and participates in numerous other healthcare-related businesses. In addition, Sovereign takes pride in its role as a prominent healthcare strategy firm, advising clients across the spectrum of care. And in 2020, Sovereign formed a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame called Hall of Fame Health, LLC, which works closely with the NFL and other associated organizations to provide healthcare services and benefits to former NFL football players and families.