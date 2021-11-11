Somerton Sporting Club Launches Christmas Gift Cards to Connect Your Loved Ones to Their Sport of Choice

Somerton Sporting Club has launched a range of gift cards for Christmas that give recipients unprecedented access to a stellar line-up of sports and wellness experiences.

By connecting its members with professional coaches and athletes, Somerton is harnessing the power of sport to bring us together as a community. From grassroots coaching across 40 sports to guidance and mentorship from world champions, world record holders and Olympic medallists, members have unrivalled access to the sport of their choice, all at the tap of a button.

Somerton’s Christmas gift cards are available to buy online, either for a specific class, or for a chosen value which can be redeemed against any sporting experience or coaching session.

Somerton’s Sports Planning team will curate unique sporting experiences with professional athletes, giving amateurs a taste of how to perform at the pinnacle of their chosen sport. Whether it’s training with Double Olympic Champion triathlete Alistair Brownlee, Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, World Champion kitesurfer Alex Pastor, or free-climbing legend Alex Honnold, sports enthusiasts can connect with their heroes and understand the passion and dedication that goes into their successes.

What’s more, with 1,000 coaches to choose from across sports that range from personal training and pilates, to parkour, polo or psychology, Somerton members can instantly find a qualified mentor that can guide them on their sporting journey. Somerton’s yoga and personal training offerings are its most expansive, with a community of over 230 coaches in each discipline. Coaching sessions are available across the UK from as little as £1 per person per hour, online or in-person.

Martin Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Somerton Sporting Club, commented, “Our spirits have been dampened by the events of the last year, but one of the constant sources of inspiration for us all has been the ability to take part in sports. Whether training with friends, kicking a ball about, or continuing to passionately support our beloved teams, sport has brought us together. That is Somerton’s ethos; that we can all be a part of something, whether it’s sport at the grassroots or elite level.

“A Somerton gift card can be redeemed against a training session with your local coach or an experience with an Olympic or World Champion. However you choose to use it, it will enrich your life. That is the power of sport.”

Somerton’s Christmas Gift Cards are available to purchase here: https://www.somertonsc.com/gift/list. They are redeemable against any of Somerton’s sporting experiences and valid for three years.