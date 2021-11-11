Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Boys Hope Girls Hope, Help Fund Young Scholars

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, November 23 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, a nonprofit organization that provides disadvantaged youth with a safe, nurturing home environment and a strong academic foundation.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $288,481 to local nonprofit organizations.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to support their residential program Project HOPE, which stands for Homes, Opportunities, Programming, and Education. The nonprofit operates as a campus where scholars live full-time, and these funds will help to cover summer camp opportunities, clothing costs, or food for one home for a week.

The organization’s mission is to nurture and guide motivated young people in need to become well-educated, career-ready men and women. Currently, the campus provides resources for 19 scholars and 32 collegians at various stages of completion in their post-secondary education.

Founded in 1977, Boys Hope Girls Hope is headquartered in St. Louis and operates in 14 cities in the United States, plus international locations in Guatemala and Mexico. To learn more about their St. Louis location, please visit www.bhghstl.org.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.