Author/Evangelist Roxie Ann Keese’s “The God of My Ages: A Lifetime Experience With Christ” is a Collection of Inspirational and Enlightening Messages as an Evangelist That Spans Over the Years

Genre: Christian, Faith-based, Religious

Target Audience: Young adults ages 21 and up



About the Author

Evangelist Roxie Ann Keese is ordained as a licensed minister in the Apostolic Faith. She is currently a member of Resurrection Tabernacle Church of Deliverance in Louisville, Kentucky located at 2944 Breckenridge Lane. She is an avid Bible teacher and Speaker. She holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelors Degree in Public Policy from the University of Louisville. It was there that she began her quest in religious studies during her undergraduate years.



She began her career in the ministry as a Sunday School Teacher at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, teaching both Children and Youth between 1988-1993. Over the next few years, she took on the role of the Children/Youth Minister serving in this capacity between 1994-2002. She also began teaching adult bible classes. In 2003 she was an active Lay Leader at the church where she began delivering sermons in the Early Morning Service at the church where she continues to do so till this day.

